Colonial-Schuylkill football action taking place across the League on Thursday night. Northwestern Lehigh and Bangor coming out on top in their respective contests.
The Tigers playing host to Northern Lehigh and getting the better of their rival, 48-0.
This one would be all Tigers early on, they'd score the first touchdown of the night with just over five minutes left in the first. Shane Leh with the punch in from three yards out.
They would hold a 13-0 lead going into the halftime break, the second half is when the Tigers truly asserted themselves.
Early in the third quarter, Mason Bollinger would find Landen Matson for a 39 yard touchdown, 19-0. Next Tigers possession Bollinger calls his own number for the four yard touchdown run.
Northwestern improves to, 2-0 on the young season while Northern Lehigh falls to, 0-2.
Elsewhere in Jim Thorpe, the Slaters take care of business on the road with a 39-14 win over the Olympians.
First quarter, Gregory Campbell shows off his legs with a 25 yard scamper for the first touchdown of the night with just under four minutes to play, 6-0. The Slaters would tack on another touchdown before the Olympians would get back into this one.
Middle of the second quarter, Cole Lazorick showing off his running ability with a 30 yard touchdown run to get the Olympians on the board, 12-7. The Slaters would answer right back with a quarterback sneak for the touchdown on their next possession, 20-12.
They'd hold the Olympians in check from there en route to the win. Bangor improves to, 2-0 on the season while Jim Thorpe drops to, 0-2.