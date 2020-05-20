NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Northwestern Lehigh Tigers baseball team was looking forward to making a deep run in 2020.
The Tigers were bringing back a squad that featured a number of players with two years of state tournament experience, and division one level prospects as well.
Head Coach Duran Porrino was in shock when he first got the news about the season following a scrimmage back in March. Porrino as much as his players reflecting on what could have been with this roster.
One senior pitcher for the Tigers, Joe Frey knew the potential of this pitching staff, being one of the better arms on it. The seniors have plenty to reflect back on in their careers, but.will all miss the chance at a title run in 2020.