NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern defeated Moravian Academy, 3-1, in a Colonial League boys' soccer game at Tiger Stadium on Tuesday night. The game was a battle of defending District 11 champions.
Less than 10 minutes into the game and the Tigers struck for their first goal via Josh Zellner who scored on the second attempt during his own penalty kick sequence. The Tigers pushed their advantage to 2-0 early in the second half with a goal by Matt Johnson.
Later in the second half, Moravian Academy cut the deficit to 2-1, but Zellner scored later in the game to secure the home win.