NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern defeated Notre Dame G.P. 11-1 in six innings in a Colonial League baseball game on Friday afternoon at Northwestern High School. With the win the Tigers improved to 9-0 this season.
Carter Welch recorded a two-hit complete game on the mound for Northwestern. He also knocked in a few runs at the plate. Additionally, he struck out nine batters in the win.
Northwestern scored four runs on bases loaded walks. The game broke up in the sixth when Northwestern took a 7-1 lead that it extended to 9-1 and eventually 11-1.