NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Five years ago, this wasn't possible - Northwestern Lehigh started its lacrosse program in 2019 and just four seasons later the Tigers are district champions.
"We didn't know we would be here but this was ultimately the end goal," said senior Cody Hallock. "Freshman year, COVID year, missed a season, didn't matter."
Head coach Marcus Janda pointed out that coming out of that COVID season, he could sense something changing with the group and then in 2022, the Tigers responded.
"Last season I would say qualifying for districts and ultimately winning our first district playoff game that's when I knew alright we're going from building a foundation and learning how to win games," said Janda.
Austin Sosnovik has scored more than 100 goals as a Tiger and he credits Janda and the rest of the coaches for his and the team's asecendancy.
"We have the best coaching staff in district 11." said Sosnovik. "They know the game incredibly well and even when I'm out of high school if I need someone to call or talk to, he'll always be there for me. He's a mentor as well as a coach."
Cade Christopher is now one of the team's leaders and he paid homage to the recent grads who laid the foundation.
"The past alums definitely built this program up from the rock bottom," said Christopher. "We respect them for it. Seeing how much they've accomplished it really brought confidence into our guys."
While they're new to the big stage, Northwestern has made it known - this isn't just some cute story, they want to win it all. The Tigers first trip to the state tournament begins next Tuesday when they host Devon Prep.