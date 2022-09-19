NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Josh Zellner netted a hat trick and assisted on two other goals to lead unbeaten Northwestern to a 5-2 victory over Saucon Valley on Monday night.
Zellner, a senior with 17 goals on the season, scored his first less than five minutes into the game off a cross from junior Matt Johnson. The second came midway through the first half and Jack Mauro put the Tigers (11-0) up 3-0 five minutes later.
Saucon (4-5) got back in the game with an Oscar Valencia goal in the final five minutes of the first half and another by Martin Jaramillo-Zamora early in the second half.
Johnson provided an insurance goal midway through the final 40 minutes and Zellner completed the hat trick on a penalty kick in the final minute of regulation.