NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - There aren't many programs across the local boys soccer landscape which you can pencil in year-after-year as a bonafide contender. Northwestern - is one of them.
Head coach Nate Hunsicker has a strong group once again this season, currently 13-0 with a good chance to finish the regular season unbeaten and do some damage in the playoffs.
Hunsicker, who picked up his 200th career victory earlier this season, says he has a group which really loves the game. Sometimes, they even have to rein it in a bit and get down to business.
It's not just the veterans getting the job done as it's a quality mesh, which no one has been able to figure out on the pitch so far.