MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Northwestern boys soccer captured their first ever PIAA state championship with a 2-1 over Lancaster Catholic in the Class 2A final on Saturday at Eagle View Middle School.
Jacob Van Lierop put the Tigers in front midway through the first half off an assist from Matthew Johnson and a lead that lasted until the Crusaders answered with just over 20 minutes remaining in regulation.
Northwestern's Jack Mauro netted what proved to be the game-winner roughly five minutes later to bring home state gold for the top seed out of District 11.