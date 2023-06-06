NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh playing host to a pair of PIAA lacrosse opening round games on Tuesday. The host Tigers taking to the turf as District champs in their first state tournament game.
The Tigers edging Devon Prep in a back and forth affair, 12-10. Neither team held an advantage at any breaks until the final buzzer.
Closing minute of the first, Cole Brassington would put one in the back of the net to tie things up at three. Brassington would finish with a game high five goals in the win.
Fast forward, this one would be all knotted up at eight heading into the fourth quarter. The Tigers scoring early on in the final quarter, Devon Hildebrand giving his squad the lead two minutes in.
Northwestern will face West Chester Rustin in the quarterfinals on Saturday.