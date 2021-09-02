SLATINGTON, Pa. - Northwestern and Northern Lehigh clashing on a Thursday night in Slatington. The Bulldogs were stopped going for two, and the win, and the Tigers hang on, 34-33.
This was a back and forth affair between the rivals all night. The Tigers would take the lead back in the second quarter with a 78 yard Cade Christopher touchdown.
Second half, the Bulldogs take the lead right back in the third thanks to Izaiah Ramos. The Tigers quarterback, Justin Holmes would give the Tigers the lead back with a run in the fourth.
Northern Lehigh would get within one late on kickoff return for a TD, but the two-point attempt was stuffed at the goal line by the Tigers.