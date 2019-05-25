Northwestern edges Wilson, advances to final

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Northwestern defeated Wilson 9-8 in walk-off fashion on Saturday afternoon at DeSales University to advance to the District 11 4A baseball final. The Tigers won after stealing home in the bottom of the seventh inning after a throwing error after they stole third base.

The Colonial League squad will face North Schuylkill for the championship. The Spartans defeated Saucon Valley 15-1 on Saturday in the other semifinal.

The championship is set for Monday at Pottsville High School. First pitch is at 3 p.m.