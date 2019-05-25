Sports

Northwestern edges Wilson, advances to final

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 06:52 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 06:52 PM EDT

Northwestern edges Wilson, advances to final

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Northwestern defeated Wilson 9-8 in walk-off fashion on Saturday afternoon at DeSales University to advance to the District 11 4A baseball final. The Tigers won after stealing home in the bottom of the seventh inning after a throwing error after they stole third base.

The Colonial League squad will face North Schuylkill for the championship. The Spartans defeated Saucon Valley 15-1 on Saturday in the other semifinal.

The championship is set for Monday at Pottsville High School. First pitch is at 3 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Phillies get 4 HRs, strong outing by Arrieta to beat Brewers

Phillies get 4 HRs, strong outing by Arrieta to beat Brewers

Grullon gets Pigs past Bisons

Grullon gets Pigs past Bisons

Rosso leads Reading past Harrisburg

Rosso leads Reading past Harrisburg

Diggs, others earn gold at state track and field championships

Diggs, others earn gold at state track and field championships

Northwestern edges Wilson, advances to final

Northwestern edges Wilson, advances to final

Whitehall advances to 5A district baseball final

Whitehall advances to 5A district baseball final

Yale, Virginia advance to NCAA men's lacrosse championship
69 News

Yale, Virginia advance to NCAA men's lacrosse championship

London Sevens: Fiji produce masterclass to power to victory
2019 Getty Images

London Sevens: Fiji produce masterclass to power to victory

French Open 2019: Roger Federer makes winning return
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

French Open 2019: Roger Federer makes winning return

Four Indy 500 drivers looking for historic wins
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Four Indy 500 drivers looking for historic wins