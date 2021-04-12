NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Northwestern Lehigh baseball team has gotten off to an undefeated starts, and looks like a true title contender in the Colonial League. Offensive fire power has been one of the keys to the Tigers early season success.
Through six games of the season, Northwestern has put up 64 runs to their opponents 12. Head coach Duran Porrino has been thrilled with what he has seen from his group in games and on the practice field.
The Tigers are currently in the midst of wrapping up nine games in 11 days. Their game against Moravian Academy scheduled for Monday afternoon has been pushed back to Tuesday due to weather, giving less time between the final three games of this stretch.
When they finish this stretch of games on Friday, it'll be against the team that took them out in the league championship game in 2019, Notre Dame. Porrino is excited to see what his team is made of, and how they stack up against those top tier programs like Notre Dame.