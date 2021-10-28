NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh's girls soccer team is not short on seniors, 14 of them to be exact.
With the excess of seniors, there was still a need to settle into the season and style of play in 2021 for the Tigers. They would find that chemistry and gel, capturing their third straight Colonial League title.
Tigers head coach, Jordan Smith is proud of his team and happy for those who worked their way to this point. With so many of those seniors not having that prior championship experience.
Northwestern will play Blue Mountain in their District opener next week.