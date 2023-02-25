NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northwestern girls and Saucon Valley boys emerged victorious in a pair of District 11 quarterfinal round playoff games on Saturday afternoon at Catasauqua High School.
The Tigers knocked off Saucon 62-19 in a Class 4A girls contest. Cara Thomas and Paige Sevrain each scored 13 points for Northwestern who advances to face second seeded North Schuylkill in the semfinal round.
The Panthers pulled away for a 63-34 victory over MaST Community Charter in Class 3A boys action. The Panthers will play second seed Notre Dame-GP on Wednesday.