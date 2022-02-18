BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another undefeated team in Colonial League play, the Palmerton girls. The team ready to hand them an upset loss, Northwestern Lehigh.
The Lady Tigers would do just that, edging past the Blue Bombers, 40-38 for the Colonial League title.
The Bombers found themselves in a hole early one, down by double-digits before storming back to get within one. The hero for the Tigers down the stretch, Paige Sevrain. The junior finished with 18 points in the win, the two biggest giving the Tigers a two point lead.
Sevrain happy to provide the winning bucket for her teammates, and loves the confidence they show in her.