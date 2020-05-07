NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh hired Jerry Lloyd as the head coach of its boys' basketball program, Northwestern Athletic Director Jason Zimmerman announced on Thursday night. Lloyd was approved by the district's school board by unanimous vote.
Lloyd has a track record of success in the Lehigh Valley as both a basketball player and coach. He starred at Whitehall High School where he scored 1,500 career points and was a McDonald's All-American. He went on to play collegiately at Mount St. Mary's where he finished as the school's fifth-best all-time three-point scorer.
After his playing career was over, he entered the coaching ranks and experienced success at both the high school and collegiate levels. He has coached at DeSales University as well as Bethlehem Catholic, Easton, and Northampton. Most recently, he was the head coach at Phillipsburg High School since 2017.
Lloyd takes over for Billy Hallman, who stepped down after the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.