NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Northwestern girls' basketball team has only suffered one loss this season, and is currently on a four game winning streak. The Lady Tigers hold a record of 12-1 as we get closer to postseason play.
Notre Dame Green Pond handed the Lady Tigers their only loss of the season, one of a handful of Colonial League title contenders.
Bouncing back with four straight wins following that loss, the Lady Tigers are looking to carry the momentum of this whole season into postseason play.
Wednesday night provides another tough test for the Lady Tigers, and another League title contending team in Palisades.