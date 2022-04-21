NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Northwestern Lehigh softball team is currently 9-1 as we've hit the middle portion of the season. Their only loss so far, a walk-off to Southern Lehigh, who boasts the same record.
The Lady Tigers are not short on offensive firepower, having scored double-digit runs in all but three games.
This is a squad that showed their potential in 2021, so this time around, there's a bit of a target on their backs. With plenty of key games remaining, head coach Josh Zimmerman knows they'll get every teams best shot down the stretch.