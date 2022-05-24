EMMAUS, Pa. - District XI-2A boys lacrosse semifinals hitting the field on Tuesday afternoon. Northwestern taking down Moravian Academy in overtime, 8-7.
These two teams matching each other goal for goal all game. The Tigers held a 7-6 advantage heading into the final three minutes of the contest. Gavin Gibbs getting the Lions even to send this one into overtime.
in the OT period, Drew Sabo sends the Tigers into the District XI-2A title game. Southern Lehigh or Allentown Central Catholic await them on Thursday night at Lehigh.