BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Palmerton and Northwestern Lehigh have met in the Colonial League girls title game for three straight years. In 2023, the result remains the same as the Tigers win their third straight, 31-30.
The Lady Tigers broke a late 29-29 tie with a Brooke Balliet reverse layup within the final 30 seconds of the game. Closing seconds, the Tigers clinging to a, 31-30 lead, the Blue Bombers game winning attempt would be blocked.
Northwestern continues to have Palmerton's number in the title game winning its third straight league title. Brooke Balliet was named the Star of the Tournament.