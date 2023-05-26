BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Thursday started with the District XI-2A title game, Northwestern knocking off perennial power Allentown Central Catholic, 8-6. It's the Tigers first District title in their four year program history.
The Tigers in the hole early, but never wavered from the challenge in knocking off the Vikings. They trailed, 3-2 before Devon Hildebrand attacked the net to get his squad within one in the second quarter.
Late in the game, the Tigers now in control, 6-5 and this time it's Nick Pomajevich knotting things up for the Vikings. After that it would be all Tigers, as they controlled the final 11 minutes to capture the District title.