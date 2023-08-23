NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh captured the illusive PIAA title last season, a title that had evaded them over the last seven years. The next step for the Tigers, repeat.
After finally capturing state gold, it has only left the Tigers program hungrier for more.
Head coach Nate Hunsicker knows that the target on the Tigers back only gets bigger after a season like they had in 2022, "We're everybody's champions league final. If they can beat Northwestern, it's a big feather in their cap."
Hunsicker's squad is ready for the challenge, with plenty of faces stepping into new roles to help the Tigers achieve their goal. One of those is junior Jake Van Lierop, who moves to the front of attack.
Lierop embracing the move to the front, the main goal for him, finish.
"Lot of finishing seeing how I'm playing out top, just narrowing my shot in, inside the box, outside the box,I have to finish my chances when I get them."
Northwestern Lehigh opens the season next Tuesday against Notre Dame.