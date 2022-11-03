WHITEHALL, Pa. - Wilson and Northwestern Lehigh, Colonial League foes squaring off for the District XI-A championship. The Tigers blanking the Warriors, 3-0 for the title.
Three different goal scorers finding the back of the cage for the Tigers in the win - Josephine Wehr, Cara Thomas and Brinley Rex leading the way offensively.
For the Tigers, they claim their third District title in the last four years. The top-seeded Warriors cap a great season as runner-ups.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)