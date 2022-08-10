NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh comes into the 2022 having lost 14 seniors from a talented team a season ago. The quarterback position, always key, and for the Tigers it'll be Cade Christopher.
Christopher filling the shoes of Justin Holmes who is now at Kent State. The swiss army knife of the Tigers team is looking forward to taking over the reins on offense.
A season ago, the Tigers ran the table during the regular season in the Colonial-Schuylkill League. They finished as runner-ups in the District XI-4A title game to Allentown Central Catholic.
The Tigers will be ready for the challenges 2022 brings, while still ready to compete with the best of the them throughout the season.