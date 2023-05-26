NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh baseball is two wins away from lifting the District XI-3A trophy. The Tigers having to get through Saucon Valley on Saturday first before the title game.
The last time these teams met in the regular season, the Tigers were in the midst of a midseason lull. Following that loss the Tigers went on a tear, winning eight of their last nine to close out the regular season.
They entered the District tournament as the five-seed, while the Panthers earned the top-seed. Entering the postseason the Tigers riding that momentum from their end of the season charge.
First pitch is slated for 11:00 AM on Saturday.