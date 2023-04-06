HAMBURG, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh maintains perfect on the season with a non-conference road win over Hamburg on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers holding off the Red Hawks, 4-1.
The Tigers grabbed the lead early-on in this one, Sage Toman with a bunt and beating out a poor throw allowing a run to score in the top of the third. Next inning, Josephine Wehr with an RBI knock. Later in the inning, Peyton Neumoyer with an RBI single, the Tigers lead pushed to, 3-0.
They go on to shut down the Red Hawks bats, allowing just one run the rest of the way.