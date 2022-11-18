NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh, another boys soccer program looking to bring some hardware back home this weekend. The Tigers enter their third PIAA title game since the 2016 season.
The Tigers last two title game appearances came against, Lower Dauphin, who beat them both times.
This is a program that has had successful seasons like the one they are currently in the midst of now. Getting over the title game hump is the only hurdle they have yet to clear.
Saturday at 1:00PM the Tigers will take on Lancaster Catholic in the PIAA-2A title game looking to claim the programs first state title.