NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - After a 2019 season that led to a state quarterfinal appearance and Colonial League and District XI titles, the Northwestern girls soccer team sets their sights high in 2020.
The lady Tigers won 23 games a season ago, but several key players from that team have since graduated leaving some shoes to be filled.
Head coach Kelly Bleam is confident in her "new look" squad for the upcoming season. The depth in the program is something that continues to keep them successful year in and year out.