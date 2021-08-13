NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh has been in District XI title contention the past two seasons, but that gold medal still eludes them.
The Tigers have plenty of key players returning, including quarterback Justin Holmes. Holmes is hopeful that with their core group of players returning, this is the year the Tigers bring home District gold.
In 2021 the opponents Northwestern will face will look a little different with the Colonial League and Schuylkill League joining together.
Head coach Josh Snyder is looking forward to the upcoming new challenges for this season with a mix of some bigger and smaller schools joining the fold.