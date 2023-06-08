ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Spring-Ford the host site for one of the PIAA-4A quarterfinals, Northwestern Lehigh keeping their title hopes alive. The Tigers rolling past Archbishop Ryan in five innings, 12-2.
Both teams battling in the early going, the Tigers trailing 2-0 in the first before Izzy Akelaitis ripped an RBI single to left. After cutting the deficit in half, the Tigers would grab the lead in the third.
Abby Dunstan sends a two-run shot to left center with two outs in the inning, 3-2 Tigers. The following inning they would break things open en route to the win.
Bottom of the fourth, Sage Toman with an RBI single to start the scoring, 4-2. Next batter, Akelaitis again this time a two-run knock thanks to a misplay by the short stop. The Tigers would plate six runs in the inning.
In the PIAA semifinals, a familiar foe awaits, Blue Mountain and Northwestern weil square off in a rematch of the District XI-4A title game that the Eagles won.