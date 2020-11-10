The Northwestern and Moravian Academy girls' soccer teams won their PIAA tournament openers on Tuesday night as did the Notre Dame Green Pond boys' soccer team. The Northwestern boys' soccer squad suffered a loss in its state playoff opener.
Sophia Motolese netted the decisive penalty kick for the Tigers in their 1-0 win over Archbishop Ryan in the first round contest at Tiger Stadium. Those same schools squared off in the boys' game in New Tripoli with the Tigers falling 5-1. Colin Coffield scored the lone goal for Northwestern, who took a 1-0 lead in the match, but suffered the loss.
Notre Dame Green Pond edged New Hope-Solebury 2-1 in Penalty Kicks on Tuesday night to advance in the tournament.
Moravian Academy blanked Montrose 4-0 in a state playoff win. Chloe Oudin, Lauren Reid, Isabelle Tran, and Valia Tsirukis scored for the Lions in the win.