PIAA tournament getting underway in boys soccer on Tuesday night. Northwestern and Moravian Academy advance, while Emmaus see's there postseason get cut short.
The Green Hornets faced Abington in their opening round match. The Galloping Ghosts and Green Hornets needing two overtime periods before the Ghosts scored for the, 2-1 win.
Abington scored just four and a half minutes into the game to apply pressure early. Jaeden Amato drilled a header off the corner kick to tie things in the second, and gave the Green Hornets their only goal.
Northwestern and Palmyra also needing more than regulation to determine a winner.
The Tigers getting the only goal of the match from Lucas Van Lierop off the free kick with 32 seconds left in overtime for the 1-0 win.
Elsewhere, Moravian Academy kept their PIAA title hopes alive with a 2-0 win over West Shore Christian.
The Lions apply pressure early on with a goal from Gennaro Mazzella just under four minutes into the game. Mazzella scoring both goals, his second a little over the midway mark in the second half off a rebound.