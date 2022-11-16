Several more trips to the PIAA title game at stake around the state on Wednesday night. Northwestern and Moravian Academy punching their tickets to this weekend.
In the 2A semifinal, the Tigers knocked off Lewisburg in penalty kicks, 5-3. The Tigers overcame a first half lead to tie things up in the second.
Josh Zellner finding the back of the net to tie the game for the Tigers and help send this one into penalty kicks, after a scoreless overtime half. In pk's it was Jake Van Lierop with the game winning goal to send the Tigers to the final.
Lancaster Catholic awaits them in the 2A title game on Saturday at Eagle View Middle School.
At the 1A level, the Lions ousted Faith Christian, 2-1 in an overtime thriller.
Selman Eris buried one into the back of the net with 10 minutes left in the first half, the Lions keeping Faith Christian at bay until the closing moments. Final two minutes of regulation, Faith Christian ties it.
In extra time, Saleem Diakite with a header off the crossbar that crosses the line, and the Lions are headed to the state title game. Winchester Thurston awaits them on Friday afternoon at Eagle View Middle School.