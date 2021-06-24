NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern announced the hiring of Scott Cooperman as the school's new head baseball coach. Cooperman took over for Duran Porrino, who resigned, according to the school's announced on Thursday.
Porrino resigned from the role to spend more time with his young family. He left after leading the Tigers to the league title in 2021 and the District 11 crown in 2018.
"We appreciated everything Coach Porrino has done for our program and wish him and his family nothing, but the best," Northwestern Athletic Director Jason Zimmerman said in a statement.
Cooperman takes over the program fresh off his retirement as the athletic director for Allen High School, where he served in that capacity from 1999-2020. Additionally, Cooperman coached baseball at Allen for over a decade including several years at the youth level and one season at Lehigh Carbon Community College.
"We look forward to Coach Cooperman joining our staff and bringing his vast knowledge and coaching philosophy to our Northwestern Lehigh Baseball Program," Zimmerman stated.