After getting pushed due to snow on Monday, the Colonial League boys' basketball tournament began on Tuesday night.
Northwestern, Notre Dame Green Pond, Bangor, and Palmerton all were victorious in the quarterfinals.
The Tigers defeated Southern Lehigh 52-49 in overtime to advance. Daryl Coleman led all scorers with 21 points for the Spartans.
The Crusaders defeated Palisades 80-72 in their quarterfinal showdown. NDGP built a 20-point lead in the game, but the Palisades cut it to three before just falling short. Colonial League MVP Brendan Boyle recorded a game-high 27 points.
The Slaters defeated Wilson 71-47 and Palmerton edged Salisbury 49-42
Brackets can also be found on colonialleague.org.
Below is the updated schedule for the remainder of the Colonial League playoffs:
Wednesday, February 24th
Girls Basketball
#5 Bangor at #1 Northwestern Lehigh; 5:00pm
#3 Palmerton at #2 Notre Dame Green Pond; 5:00pm
Boys Basketball
#4 Palmerton at #1 Notre Dame Green Pond; 7:00pm
#3 Northwestern Lehigh at #2 Bangor; 7:00pm
Friday, February 26th
Girls and boys basketball finals at Moravian Academy
Girls final begins at 5:30pm and the boys final at approximately 7:45pm.