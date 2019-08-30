Northwestern, NL pick up wins to start Week 1

After opening up the 2019 season last week, a few Colonial League teams had short weeks to prepare in Week 1 as a pair of league games took place on Thursday night to kick-off the second week of the high school football season in the Lehigh Valley.

Northwestern defeated Salisbury 38-17 while Northern Lehigh rolled over Catasauqua 51-20. The Tigers improved to 1-1 while the Bulldogs moved to 2-0 to start their 2019 campaigns.

Thursday's contest was the first game on Northwestern's new turf surface in their stadium.