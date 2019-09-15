Northwestern, Northern Lehigh win in Saturday contests
Both Northwestern and Northern Lehigh won their respective high school football games on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers defeated Wilson 49-30 and the Bulldogs beat Pen Argyl 14-8.
The Tigers battled with the Warriors early on and then pulled away late for the win. The Bulldogs and Green Knights were in a scoreless tie at the half before Northern Lehigh scored two touchdowns in the second half.
Next week Northwestern hosts Bangor and Northern Lehigh hosts Saucon Valley.