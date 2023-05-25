ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The District XI softball tournament taking over Pate's Park in Allentown. Northwestern keeping its title hopes alive with a, 4-3 win over Bethlehem Catholic on Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers jumping out to the early lead, Marissa Christman with an RBI triple to open the scoring. She would later be brought home on an infield hit, 2-0 through one.
In the fourth, the Golden Hawks would tie things up, Hailey Pyle with a solo home run to get her team on the board. Later in the inning, Brooklyn Miller lines one to left field for the game tying run.
The Golden Hawks would hold a brief lead in the seventh inning off a Sophia Rivera RBI infield single, 3-2. Bottom half of the inning, the Tigers would tie things up on a wild pitch, and soon after Izzy Akelaitis with a line drive to short allowing the game winning run to score.
Northwestern will face either Blue Mountain or North Schuylkill in next Wednesday's title game.