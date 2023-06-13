PIAA softball tournament back underway on Tuesday following rainouts on Monday. Northwestern and Palisades each coming up short of their respective finals.
In the 4A tournament, a rematch of the District XI tite game between the Tigers and Blue Mountain. Once more, the Eagles getting the better of the Tigers again with a, 7-0 win.
Both teams holding each other in check for much of the game until the sixth inning. The Eagles break through and break the game open in the top half of the inning plating all seven runs.
Moving over to the 3A tournament, the Pirates ousted by Mid Valley in Bloomsburg 8-1.
The Spartans already up 3-0 in the second inning when they would start to tack on more runs. They would score four more runs in the inning to jump out to an early, 7-0 lead.
Palisades would manage to get just one run on the board to avoid being shutout.
