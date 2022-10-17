SLATINGTON, Pa. - No. 3 Northwestern and No. 5 Palmerton will move on to the Colonial League field hockey tournament semifinals following wins over Bangor and Moravian Academy, respectively, on Monday evening at Northern Lehigh High School.
Cara Thomas netted a hat trick for the Tigers in a 4-1 win and Sydney Frantz scored the game-winner for Palmerton midway through the fourth quarter of a 3-2 victory.
Northern Lehigh will be the location for a doubleheader on Thursday as Northwestern will take on No. 2 Wilson followed by Palmerton and No. 1 Southern Lehigh.