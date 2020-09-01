NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern enters the 2020 season as the defending Colonial League champion and having suffered a last-minute, season-ending loss to Central Catholic in the playoffs a year ago. That leaves the Tigers motivated for whatever this season brings.
This fall's campaign will be unique due to the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc with the schedule and other factors of fall football in Pennsylvania, but the Tigers are taking it one day at a time and focusing on each game.
Northwestern will have a new quarterback this fall with Justin Holmes, who previously played receiver.
The Tigers are hungry to win the league title again and get to the playoffs, however, it shakes out.