Northwestern v. Palisades girls soccer highlights

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. -  The top seeded Northwestern girls soccer team hosted Palisades Wednesday night in a Colonial League semifinal. The Lady Tigers blanked the Lady Pirates 2-0 to move on to the title game. 
 
Northwestern gets on the board in the opening half thanks to a great offensive push by Kylie Zentz. The Lady Tiger would double their lead in the second half, Sophia Motolese drills it from impossible angle for the 2-0 lead and win. 
 
The top two seeds in the Colonial League will meet for the title with Southern Lehigh winning earlier on Wednesday.