NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh is set for a big Colonial League showdown this Friday night. The Tigers visit undefeated Southern Lehigh with the league title on the mind of both teams.
The Spartans come in undefeated and the Tigers have just one loss themselves. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, this contest in Center Valley gives the winner the inside track on winning the league crown.
The Tigers are ready for a great game, as that has become the tradition when these two programs meet each year.