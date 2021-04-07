NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh playing host to league foe Southern Lehigh on the diamond Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers making quick work of this one in five innings, 10-0.
The Tigers scored early and often, striking for one run in the first inning with a Dylan Witkowski RBI single. They would turn that into a 3-0 lead through two innings when Ryan Kensinger hit a two RBI single.
It was a six-run fourth inning that blew the game wide open for the Tigers, Nick Henry drove in a run and later scored himself when Kensinger came up with two more RBIs.
The Tigers would score one more in the fifth to bring the game to a close with the 10-run rule.