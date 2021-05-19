HELLERTOWN, Pa. - In the Colonial League on "Championship Wednesday" it was a battle of the top-two teams. Northwestern leaving no doubt they were the top seed for a reason with a 13-3 win in five innings over Notre Dame Geen Pond.
The Tigers Rafe Perich had himself a day at the plate, sending two over the wall. His first coming in the first inning, a solo shot, and later he would smash a three-run shot to deep left.
Northwestern's offense was rolling all day, and their pitching only allowed three runs in the win.
This league title the Tigers first since 2003.