ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Northwestern's Justin Holmes earned the Triple Hot Play of the Week honors for his 28-yard catch-and-run that pushed Northwestern into the lead for good as the Tigers completed a comeback win over rival Northern Lehigh.
Holmes received a pass from quarterback Deven Bollinger, broke through a few defenders, and ran down the sideline to score. The play garnered 46 percent of the online vote over the weekend.
Voting happens every weekend on The Big Ticket webpage. Voting opens after the conclusion of The Big Ticket on Friday night and the online poll closes at 2 p.m. the following Monday.