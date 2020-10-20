Northwestern and Saucon Valley advance in the Colonial League field hockey tournament after the teams won their respective wildcard round games on Tuesday afternoon.
The Tigers won 6-1 over Moravian Academy while the Panthers edged Palmerton 2-1 in overtime.
Lauren Schellhammer, Megan Dadio, and Brook Paige were among the goal scorers for Northwestern. Paige scored twice in the postseason victory.
Sophie Engelhardt scored both goals for the Panthers in the win.
Northwestern is set to face Bangor in the next round while Saucon Valley will battle Southern Lehigh.