NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The undefeated Northwestern Lehigh softball team won their seventh straight on Monday, defeating 2022 Colonial League champ Bangor 9-5 in a high-scoring affair.
The Slaters came in to the game on a three-game win streak and climbed back into the game with back-to-back home runs from Brook Hermanski and Jade Hendricks in the fourth inning to tie the game at 5-5.
But the Tigers answered back in the bottom of the frame, first with a two-run double from Isabelle Akelaitis followed by a two-run blast from Marissa Christman.