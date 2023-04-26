ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rivalry showdown on the softball field Wednesday afternoon. Northwestern Lehigh would hang on to top Northern Lehigh, 12-8 at Pates Park in Allentown.
The Tigers wasted no time in this one putting up 10 runs in the first inning, Marissa Christman with a three-run home run as part of that opening inning rally. This one however would not fall to the mercy rule.
After getting two runs back in the second inning, the Bulldogs would cut the lead in half in the third. Peyton Hoffman with a bases clearing shot to the outfield, she'd be thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.
Ensuing inning, the Bulldogs making things very interesting, Jordyn Hemmingway with a two-run double. They would add one more to make it a, 10-8 game coming down the stretch.
The Tigers would add some much needed insurance runs in the fifth inning, Abby Dunstan driving in the second run of the inning for the, 12-8 lead. From there, the Tigers pitching would shut down the Bulldogs bats.
Northwestern improves to 13-2 overall, currently sitting in second in the District XI-4A rankings. Northern Lehigh falls to, 9-6 still sitting atop the 2A District rankings.