LEHIGHTON, Pa. - District XI field hockey playoffs taking place in Lehighton on Wednesday, Northwestern and Palmerton one of those games. The Tigers taking down the Bombers in their semifinal meeting.
The Lady Tigers and Bombers held each other scoreless until the fourth quarter, Brynn Balliet would break the tie five minutes into the fourth quarter.
Northwestern would seal the victory with under two minutes to play, Lauren Schellhamer fires a shot that deflects off a Blue Bombers stick and in.
Moravian Academy awaits the Lady Tigers in the District XI-A title game.